5 baby ducklings rescued from Middletown storm drain

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– Five baby ducklings are safe after fire crews rescued them from a storm drain in Middletown on Monday afternoon.

(South Fire District Firefighters)

Officials say that residents on Millbrook Road contacted the fire department after they found five baby ducklings stuck in a storm drain in the area.

Crews then responded to the scene and were able to safely remove the ducklings from the storm drain, before handing them off to Middletown Animal Control.

The ducks will be cared for by animal control until they can be released in a safe area.