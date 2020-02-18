6-year-old girl attacked by mountain lion, saved by adult who punched cat in ribs

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. — A 6-year-old girl was attacked by a 160-pound mountain lion while she was walking through a park in California.

According to KGO, the incident happened Sunday morning just before 10 a.m. in the Rancho San Antonio County Park and Open Space Preserve in Santa Clara County, California.

Officials said the girl was walking with her parents — in a group of six adults and four children — when the mountain lion jumped out of the bushes and attacked her.

“It came out of the bushes and right about when it grabbed a hold of the girl and an adult pushed the mountain lion and it ran off,” said MidPeninsula Regional Open Space District ranger, Brad Pennington.

An adult was able to rescue her by punching the cat in the ribs.

The girl sustained minor injuries; she had a couple of puncture wounds to her calf. She is expected to recover fully.