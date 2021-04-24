7-year-old boy raises over $1,900, fills two vans with donations to benefit East Haven Animal Shelter

Animals and Wildlife

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 7-year-old in East Haven is making a difference in the community for his furry friends.

Connor Vece held a pet food drive in East Haven Saturday, where he filled two vans full of dog and cat food, litter, blankets, toys, and cleaning supplies.


After Connor and his mom talked about people who were less fortunate, he wondered about homeless animals. After finding out there are a lot of animals in need, it inspired him to start his own pet food drive.

In addition to the van loads of supplies, Connor collected $1,960. All of the items and money collected will benefit the East Haven Animal Shelter.

