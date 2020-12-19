A big thank you to Meteorologist Ashley Baylor for her annual generous donation to local animal shelters

(WTNH) — Our own Meteorologist Ashley Baylor is continuing her wonderful annual tradition of delivering donations to local animal shelters.
This year, donations of food, toys, and cleaning supplies went to the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter, Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter in Branford, and the Animal Haven in North Haven.
In addition, Ashley was even able to pay the adoption fee for two lucky pups! Thank you Ashley for helping our furry friends during this holiday season!
Watch the video above for more.