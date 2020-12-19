A big thank you to Meteorologist Ashley Baylor for her annual generous donation to local animal shelters

(WTNH) — Our own Meteorologist Ashley Baylor is continuing her wonderful annual tradition of delivering donations to local animal shelters.

This year, donations of food, toys, and cleaning supplies went to the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter, Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter in Branford, and the Animal Haven in North Haven.

In addition, Ashley was even able to pay the adoption fee for two lucky pups! Thank you Ashley for helping our furry friends during this holiday season!

My heart was so happy to drop off my annual donations to some local animal shelters this week! I also paid the adoption fee for 2 lucky pups, hoping it’ll help them find a loving home! Thank you to my sweet friend, @SarahCodyMedia for donating some treats and toys as well! 💛 1/ pic.twitter.com/RN8jTuhCMY — Ashley Baylor (@Ash_Baylor) December 18, 2020

The volunteers of these shelters are nothing short of incredible! Even during the pandemic, when donations were a little lower this year, they did everything they could to take in animals or to help families with food and medical bills. A huge THANK YOU to those huge hearts!💛 2/ — Ashley Baylor (@Ash_Baylor) December 18, 2020

