AAA out with warning: deer population up and so is danger to drivers

Conn. (WTNH) — AAA is putting out a warning tonight. The deer population is up and so is the threat to drivers.

You might be thinking, ‘we live in Connecticut, we know there are deer on the roads.’ But this year AAA says these types of crashes could spike. We are now in the middle of deer mating season and the herds have not been thinned out.

AAA’s Fran Mayko says this could be a recipe for more accidents.

Just last year, the state saw more than 400 crashes where deer collided with cars. Coventry had the most with 24.

Mayko says of deer, “They do cause a lot of damage to your car: a lot. And of course, if you lose control of your car you could certainly incur some injuries to yourself.”

To avoid that make sure you are scanning the road for animals, watch your speed, be patient (where there is one deer there are often more), and be prepared. If a crash is unavoidable, slam on the breaks and do not swerve out of your lane. You could end up in an even worse situation.