NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Newington Fire Department made a unique — and adorable — rescue this week.

“Not only do we extinguish fires and rescue people, we help little ducklings out of storm drains,” the department said on Facebook.

Photos courtesy Newington Fire Department

The fire department said a neighbor walking by heard chirps and gave them a call. Then, firefighter Ryan West took on the task of going down the storm drain and making the rescue.

Photos courtesy Newington Fire Department

All eight of the ducklings were saved.

“We think one even filled out an application to join the fire department,” the department said, as the ducklings nestled inside one of the firefighter’s helmets.