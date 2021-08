MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Here is something you don’t see every day: a penguin getting acupuncture.

Acupuncture therapy is used at Mystic Aquarium to not only treat certain health conditions but also helps Mystic’s African penguin trainers build trust and strengthen relationships with the penguins.

The penguins get rewarded with a little preening.

African penguins are endangered; there are only an estimated 21,000 remaining worldwide.