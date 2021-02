ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, Riverside Reptiles Education Center in Enfield is celebrating in a unique way.

They are hosting a tongue-in-cheek ‘Turn Your Ex Into a Rat’ event!

You can donate towards a rat and name it your ex’s first name, helping feed their eight-foot American Alligator named Brenda. All while saying ‘adios’ to your ex.