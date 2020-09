(WTNH) — When it’s your birthday, you have permission to pig out on cake or whatever your heart desires, and potbellied pigs are no exception.

Every year, the Alaska Potbelly Pig Rescue holds a birthday party for their ‘mini-pigs’ to give them some love and attention and to attract potential adopters.

If you think these pigs aren’t small, any pig under 300 pounds is considered ‘mini’.

Rescuers say potbelly pigs are smart and very sociable. Some are used as emotional support or therapy animals.