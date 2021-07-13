Animal advocates rally, demand town funding be used to place AC units in Wallingford animal shelter

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Angered animal advocates in Wallingford are not letting up after weeks of protests, demanding AC units be placed in the town’s animal shelter.

In the dog days of summer, the kennels reach extreme temperatures with little to no relief for the pets, which one resident says is animal cruelty.

“We don’t want to be in 91-degree temperatures and we don’t have a fur coat,” said Bruce Conry of Wallingford. “It’s our responsibility for us to take care of them, so ‘heartbreaking’ doesn’t even begin to explain how I feel when I think of them stuck in a kennel.”

Advocates say the town has more than $700,000 in its dog pound trust fund for improvements and repairs yet it hasn’t installed AC units.

“There is a fund for about $700,000 that a woman who had passed away left to the shelter to use for any of the shelter’s needs and the animals and the bottom line is the mayor has not touched that fund in about 12 years and we think he should start using it,” said animal advocate Mariah Melendez.

News 8 has learned the mayor recently hired an animal control officer for the town, but advocates say that hire doesn’t address the real issue – the health and wellness of the shelter animals.

“What a lot of people don’t understand is that the humidity plays such a huge factor for these animals,” said Melendez. “We really just want the mayor to have some compassion and see how people have said ‘oh they’re fine’ and they’re really not. We want the mayor to release the funds.”

The mayor says the money is under the authority of the council – outside of the current 2021-2022 budget – but the use of that money has to be approved by both executive and legislative authority.

He added that he wants to hear from his newly appointed animal control officer before making a decision on adding those AC units.

Still, these local advocates say this decision cannot wait.

“The thing is, it doesn’t even dip into taxpayer funds. It was bequeathed from one person’s estate. There are other donations and they still remain underfunded,” said Aili McKeen of Wallingford.

The town council is set to decide on a motion Tuesday night that would send the use of the funds to a town ordinance committee, where they would hash out how to disseminate those funds.

It is important to note there was no official approval of AC units and the temperatures by the end of the workweek are expected to be in the high 80s to low 90s.