SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 is back with this week’s edition of Animal Celebrities in Connecticut.

This week’s animal will hop right into your heart! Skippy the wallaby, lives in Seymour with his owner Jenny Goduto at Demartino Farm.

Skippy and his mother travel all over Connecticut with JC’s Pony Parties, bringing happiness and curiosity to both children and adults.

“Everybody has the same stuff though. They all have sheep and goats and lambs and bunnies—so I decided I needed something different, and I thought a wallaby would be a lot of fun,” Goduto said.

Jenny’s petting zoo features other unique animals like Jack, a patagonian mara, and a mini cow named Rocco. But Skippy is the star!

“I just think he’s so kind. He’s definitely unique. He has his little T-rex arms, which are kind of cool, the kids will point out,” she said.

But don’t let those little arms fool you!

“In the summertime; he swims in his pool for the kids. Wallabies are great swimmers. They can swim for miles with those little hands and feet,” Goduto said.

When he’s not swimming or entertaining, you’ll find Skippy hopping up and down the barn, greeting his neighbors.

“They play sometimes, he has a little football in his area and he plays with some stuffed animals,” Goduto said.

If you would like Skippy to come to your party, school, or church you can contact JC’s Pony Parties on Facebook.

The Demartino Farm will have an animal experience camp for four weeks during the summer, where children will learn about the animals and get to interact with them.