BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter is looking for whoever left an injured dog tied to a pole in Branford.

In a Facebook post, the shelter said people brought the dog in Sunday, and it appeared to be a schnauzer mix between four to five years old. The people who brought her in said she was tied to a pole at McDonald’s in Branford.

Upon receiving the dog, shelter staff realized quickly that she could not stand or walk. She was rushed to Pieper Memorial Vet Hospital in Middletown for treatment, but the shelter said later Monday that her injuries are “beyond repair.”

The shelter located the dogs’ owners, who had been actively searching for her for a week. The owners are with her now to say goodbye, the shelter said.

The shelter said it appears the dog may have been hit by a car in Bridgeport, as that is where she went missing from, and someone brought the dog to Branford.

Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter will be conducting an investigation of its own to see if any cameras or witnesses saw someone leaving a dog by McDonald’s.

“This is certainly not the ending we were hoping for. But we are glad that she can be with her family in her final hours,” the shelter wrote in the post.

If you know who initially picked up the dog, you are asked to call the shelter at (203) 315-4125.