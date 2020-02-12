Annual donkey basketball game in Nebraska raises money for ‘Future Farmers of America’

NEBRASKA (WTNH) — An unusual basketball game in Nebraska: the players ride around the court on donkeys. The event raises money for ‘Future Farmers of America.’
“We have scholarships we do, we make sure every kid has an FFA jacket, we help pay their way to the national convention.”– Greg Hollman/Crete FFA Alumni President
“At first it was a little sketchy because it was going everywhere, but then I started to get a hang of things.”– Mackenzie Brandl/Doane Team Member
There weren’t a lot of points, but there were some falls and a lot of laughs.