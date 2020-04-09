Baby chick sales increase as people look to self sustain during coronavirus crisis

Breaking News
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson out of intensive care as his condition improves in fight with Coronavirus
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH)– Around Easter time, you definitely think of little chicks.

But people aren’t panic buying these little guys because of that. A lot of people now are looking to be able to self sustain during this coronavirus crisis.

Folks at a Norwich Agway say they expect all 200 chicks will be sold almost immediately once they go on sale.

“I’ll deem it the year of homesteading,” said Jen Pickford, Manager, Norwich Agway. “People are very eager to grow their own vegetables. I mean seed sales have been off the charts and then chickens are right behind them.

Talk about brand new – technically these chicks were born Wednesday and they won’t go on sale until Saturday at least six at a time. 

