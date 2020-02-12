Bald Eagle hit by truck on I-95 rehabilitated, released back to the wild

Animals and Wildlife

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Conn. (WTNH) — A Bald Eagle that was hit on I-95 last moth has been released back into the wild.

RELATED: Video: Bald eagle crashes into windshield of tractor-trailer on Route 95

In a video released Tuesday by the Regional Water Authority, the eagle took flight on watershed land to begin its journey home following extensive rehab at a wildlife refuge.

RELATED: UPDATE: Bald eagle missing from bird rehabilitation center found safe on property

In January, the bird collided with an 18-wheeler in West Haven as it was landing for roadkill.

