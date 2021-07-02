Baton Rouge neighborhood invaded by dozens of ducks; relocation efforts underway

(ABC News/WTNH) — Dozens of ducks had to be removed after taking over one Baton Rouge neighborhood, according to ABC affiliate WBRZ.

Some residents said they were feeding the fowls when it was just a few ducks, but the numbers grew to more than 60, and having so many isn’t what it was ‘quacked’ up to be.

Local animal control came in and plan to relocate the ducks.

Jennifer Richardson, who lives in the neighborhood, said, “We just want to relocate them, where they can live and not cause havoc, and other people can enjoy them.”

The neighbors told WBRZ they will miss their feathered friends.

“We will probably miss them. We’ll have to find out where they are going to make sure they are okay,” Richardson said.