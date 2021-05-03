Be on the lookout for Mitten Crabs as you head out to the water, says environmental officials

(WTNH) — The next time you venture out on the water, environmental officials want you to be on the lookout for Mitten Crabs.

They have that name because of the fur on their front claws that resemble mittens. They live in freshwater and come from Southeast Asia. Typically, they’re found along the Housatonic.

But recently, one was found in the New Haven Harbor. They are invasive and could kill off fish that are supposed to live in these waters.

“These crabs like to eat eggs and we’re trying to restore sturgeon, salmon, and trout and they feed on these eggs. So it could have major implications,” David Molnar, Marine Biologist, DEEP.

He says if you spot one, try to capture it and call authorities.