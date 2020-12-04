Be vigilant for ticks that remain active year round

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — There might be a misconception about ticks becoming less active in colder months. However, Dr. Molaei of the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES) said they have received about 600 ticks in November alone.

“The Lonestar Tick and Dog Ticks, or American Dog Ticks; they are not active in the winter months. However, the Black-legged, or Deer Tick, remains active all year-round,” Dr. Molaei said.

Adult tick activity peaks for a second time during the year around October and November. If you find a tick on you, the best practice is to pull it out gently with a pair of tweezers.

Dr. Molaei explained, “Gently pull it with a motion that is not harsh, but a unified motion. Then you can pull it out, and hopefully, you will get the tick intact.”

Of course, many people worry about ticks transmitting the pathogen that causes Lyme Disease, but the infection isn’t instant.

“The amount of time that these ticks are engaged in feeding plays an important role. For instance, for the Lyme Disease pathogen, in order for an infected tick to bite a human and transmit the infection, that tick should be engaged in blood-feeding between 24 to 36 hours,” said Dr. Molaei.

After removing the tick, there’s no need to panic, but you should contact your primary care physician.

Dr. Molaei added, “It is important to remain vigilant, and it’s also important to seek advice and also to send the tick so that we can examine the tick first to determine what species it is.”

You can submit all ticks to CAES; they have a dropbox in their lobby. The building is located at 123 Huntington Street in New Haven.

One more thing, ticks can come into your house via Christmas tree, so be vigilant and check each other out for ticks.