Bear breaks into home in Avon, raids pantry

AVON, Conn. (WTNH) — A scary moment for a family in Avon when a bear broke into their home and ransacked their pantry.

The family says this isn’t their first encounter with this bear. It hangs around a lot and sometimes even blocks the four kids who live there from going inside.

But this is the first time it’s broken into their house. It got in through their living room window and rummaged through their kitchen cabinets.

They contacted CT DEEP because the bear isn’t tagged. They’re going to try to trap it to ensure it doesn’t break in again.