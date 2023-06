WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Another close call with a bear, this time it was in West Hartford.

A woman visiting News 8 viewer Monica Gold was walking across her driveway when a bear strolled right past her.

The woman froze because she noticed the bear was not alone there were at least two others on her other side.

Surrounded by bears, the woman left to get into her car. The encounter was frightening but no one was hurt.