TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — What’s a mother bear to do when it’s time to feed the cubs?

A mother bear and her cubs were seen checking out the dumpsters behind a dental office in Torrington this week.

The bears sniffed around for a few minutes but did not find anything worth eating.



Torrington has had more than 200 bear sightings so far this year.



News 8 viewer Dr. Seth kabakoff also captured the moment the mother bear came up to get a slurp out of a hummingbird feeder.



