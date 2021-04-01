Bear that tried to break into Avon home for brownies back in 2017 returns, now a mother

AVON, Conn. (WTNH) — A bear from Avon that went viral back in 2017 is back.

A photo was sent to News 8’s Dennis House by a friend back in 2017. It shows a woman inside a home baking brownies and a bear who apparently wanted one. The picture was a social media sensation and was posted around the world.

Now, four years later, the same bear is back and we have learned so much about her.

A new video shows the bear and her cubs – yearlings – wandering through the front yard of a home across the street from the ‘brownie house’. They appear harmless sauntering across the lawn.

A closer look at a different camera angle shows the tags on the ears of the bears are the same number, DEEP confirmed.

Female bears tend to hang out in the same general area, a three-mile radius.

The bear is a six-year-old and spent the winter with her offspring living under a house in suburban Hartford.

