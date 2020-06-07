Bear trashes car in search of snacks, California PD post video as warning

PLACER COUNTY, Cali. (WTNH) — A bear in California trashed a parked car in search of snacks. Police are now warning residents not to leave food in their cars.

This is the last thing police in one California town expected to find inside a car.

Officials believe the smell of food lured the bear out of the woods in Placer County. The big guy made his way into the vehicle, shattering windows and trashing the interior. He eventually found his way out.

Police released the video of the incident to serve as a warning for others not to leave snacks unattended.