Beardsley Zoo welcomes two Dexter cows to new Farmyard

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The Beardsley Zoo is making room for new animals “mooving” in.

Two Dexter cows, mother Bridie and daughter Moo Moo Rose, are coming from a Connecticut farm to stay at the zoo’s newly renovated New England Farmyard.

The Farmyard includes new barns, pastures, and enclosures for the animals there, and it showcases rare heritage breeds.

Dexter cows are considered rare, as there are about 5,000 breed members worldwide. And, they are the smallest breed of cattle in North America.