(WTNH) — Beardsley Zoo’s traditional summer camp is going virtual this year. The event kicks off from June 30 until August 13.

Seven sessions of “zoo patrol” will be held over Zoom. Activities include virtual guided tours, animal encounters, science experiments, and yes, even dance parties.

You can register kids ages 6 to 13 and they’re making it feel even more like a typical camp day. Kids are encouraged to have a snack ready for group snack time and wear a zoo patrol t-shirt!.