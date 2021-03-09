Beardsley’s Zoo releases spring events schedule for 2021

(WTNH) — Feel that spring air? Now that warmer weather is on the way and Connecticut is loosening restrictions, Beardsley Zoo is looking forward to bouncing back after they had to close early in the pandemic.

The zoo just released their spring calendar of events — with a mix of in-person and virtual events, for differing comfort levels.

Zoo Director Gregg Dancho says it’s not just staff that missed visitors, “Last year at this time we were closed and we remained closed for four months. We saw no guests and the animals felt bad about it. There were some animals here that really missed them. And I also I missed them too. I missed seeing the kids here miss seeing them come and see the animals.”

Right now at Beardsley Zoo, the Victorian Greenhouse has an intricate art installation from Glass Master Artist Peter Greenwood (and good news: the koi are finally used to the new decor).

Not on the calendar: Dancho hinted that there may be some new baby animals on the way.

The zoo’s calendar of events features monthly virtual story time for kids:

Spring events:

March 6-April 6, DAZZLE: A Garden of Glass, 9-4: A presentation of 500 pieces of Glass Master Artist Peter Greenwood’s artwork will be displayed throughout the Victorian Greenhouse.

March 10, Virtual Zoo Tots, 10:30 a.m.: A virtual storytime for kids ages 22 months to 4 years, which can include virtual animal encounters and virtual tours of the zoo. The theme of this session is titled “March in Motion!”

March 25, FrogWatch Virtual Training, 7:00 p.m.: Volunteers make regular visits to local wetlands to record frog and toad calls. Link to register here: https://14972.blackbaudhosting.com/14972/FrogWatch-Virtual-Training-25Mar2021

April 8, National Zoo Lovers Day

April 14, Virtual Zoo Tots, 10:30 a.m.: A virtual storytime for kids ages 22 months to 4 years, which can include virtual animal encounters and virtual tours of the zoo. The theme is “Wet and Wild!”

April 4, Easter Sunday – The Zoo is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

May 12, Virtual Zoo Tots, 10:30 a.m.: A virtual storytime for kids ages 22 months to 4 years, which can include virtual animal encounters and virtual tours of the zoo. The theme is “Garden Critters!”

June 9, Virtual Zoo Tots, 10:30 a.m.: A virtual storytime for kids ages 22 months to 4 years, which can include virtual animal encounters and virtual tours of the zoo. The theme is “Summer Fun!”