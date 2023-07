WEST HARTFORD, Conn, (WTNH) — The Durand family in West Hartford captured footage of black bears visiting their backyard on two separate occasions.

During the first visit, black bear cubs rumbled in the backyard and knocked down a fence that was being used to keep plants and vegetables safe. The bear cubs then wrestled some more before running back into the woods.

On Tuesday, the bears visited again to explore the family’s trampoline and play around.