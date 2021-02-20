Become a citizen scientist and keep an ear out for amphibians living in wetlands this spring

(WTNH) — Spring will be here before you know it, and so will the frogs!

Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo, along with the Maritime Aquarium and Yale’s Peabody Museum of Natural History, is looking for citizen scientists to join in the annual FrogWatch.

It’s a census organized by FrogWatch USA for the amphibians living in area wetlands nationwide.

Researchers say that many frog and toad populations have experienced a dramatic population decline nationwide and all over the world. The census data will help conservation and management efforts.

Volunteers would make regular visits to wetlands in their neighborhoods and keep a log of the frog and toad calls they hear. Once volunteers are trained, they will be asked to visit wetlands to try to identify any local frog species in the area. It only takes 15 minutes, once or twice a week, during the spring and summer.

Training sessions to become a frog watcher will take place online. Interested citizens can go to one of the following training sessions:

Wednesday, Feb. 24, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tuesday, March 2, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Thursday, March 25, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

No prior experience is needed. You can learn more and register for an online training session here.