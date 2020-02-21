Become a community scientist this spring by volunteering to listen for frogs

(WTNH) — Spring is quickly approaching, and the evenings with choruses of frogs croaking in nearby wetlands will soon follow. Taking the time to listen may do some good for your community and the environment.

Frog Watch USA is looking for volunteers to help keep track of the frog and toad population.

The frog watching season typically runs from February to August, according to Frog Watch.

Yale says volunteers only need to spend around 30 minutes a week after sunset to keep an ear out for the amphibians.

Folks interested in volunteering can go to any of the three information and training sessions scheduled in March.

The info sessions will take place at Yale Peabody Museum, Beardsley Zoo, and Maritime Aquarium. To sign up, click here.