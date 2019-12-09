Berlin zoo reveals names, gender of their 2 panda twin cubs

Panda cub ‘Meng Yuan’ looks to the cameras as its brother ‘Meng Xiang’ is almost sleeping during a name-giving event for the young panda twins at the Berlin Zoo in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. China’s permanent loan Pandas Meng Meng and Jiao Qing are the parents of the two cubs that were born on Aug. 31, 2019 at the Zoo in Berlin. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

(WTNH) — Berlin Zoo’s giant panda twins finally have names: Meng Xiang and Meng Yuan — desired dream and fulfilled dream.

According to Chinese tradition, the two cubs were given their names on Monday, 100 days after they were born in the German capital. Their gender was also revealed: the two are both boys.

The names were presented on wooden signs both in German and Chinese by Berlin’s mayor and the Chinese Ambassador. afterward, the two cubs were presented to dozens of reporters for the first time in an open glass box.

One of them tried to sleep throughout the showing while the other one crawled around wide-eyed.