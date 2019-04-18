Bill outlawing pet leasing moves to House of Representatives
(WTNH) - A proposal aimed at keeping pets safe is one step closer to becoming law.
The bill that would outlaw the practice of leasing cats and dogs in Connecticut is moving to the House of Representatives.
The ASPCA calls pet leasing a predatory practice.
Senate Republican Leader Len Fasano says if a family can not afford to make payments, leased animals can be repossessed or even potetinally euthanized.
