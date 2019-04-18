Animals and Wildlife

Bill outlawing pet leasing moves to House of Representatives

By:

Posted: Apr 18, 2019 05:05 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 18, 2019 05:05 AM EDT

(WTNH) - A proposal aimed at keeping pets safe is one step closer to becoming law. 

The bill that would outlaw the practice of leasing cats and dogs in Connecticut is moving to the House of Representatives. 

Related: Pet leasing practice generating controversy in Connecticut

The ASPCA calls pet leasing a predatory practice. 

Senate Republican Leader Len Fasano says if a family can not afford to make payments, leased animals can be repossessed or even potetinally euthanized.

Related: Thai oil rig workers rescue dog swimming 135 miles offshore

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center