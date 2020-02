(WTNH) — An Ashford bird rehabilitation center is offering up a reward for the safe return of one of their missing bald eagles.

They say their bird Atka went missing on Monday. He can’t fly, so they say he couldn’t have gone too far on his own. They are raising reward money and so far are offering $4,000 to anyone who helps bring Atka home.

