Black bear feasts on food from Woodbury bird feeder

WOODBURY, Conn. (WTNH) - With the recent warm temperatures, there isn't any hibernating just yet!

A black bear was spotted in Woodbury on Wednesday.

An impressive photo of the bear was sent to us from Doreen.

She said it may still be too soon to put out your bird feeders! She added that this bear chowed down on the food in her feeder after she put it outside on Tuesday morning.

