Black bear in Hamden hit by car and killed: Officials

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut environmental officials say a black bear was struck and killed on a state highway in Hamden on Wednesday.

Officials say the incident happened on the Wilbur Cross Parkway in Hamden. They believe it was the same bear that was spotted two miles away in North Haven on Tuesday.

State police say no one reported hitting the bear and it was actually found by someone driving by the area.

