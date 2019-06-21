Animals and Wildlife

Black bear spotted wandering around East Hartford

Posted: Jun 21, 2019 06:02 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 06:39 PM EDT

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - East Hartford police are warning residents Friday of a black bear who was seen wandering around town. 

Police say that officers encountered a "new neighbor," who happened to be a black bear in the area of 800 Silver Lane. 

The bear had been wandering in and out of the woods in the area of Clement Road and Gold Street. 

According to police, the bear has not shown any signs of aggression. However, they do urge residents to remove bird feeders, cover garbage barrels and bring any food inside. 

People should never approach a bear. 

For more information on bears from East Hartford police, click here. 

