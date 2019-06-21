Black bear spotted wandering around East Hartford Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (East Hartford Police Facebook) [ + - ] Video

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - East Hartford police are warning residents Friday of a black bear who was seen wandering around town.

Police say that officers encountered a "new neighbor," who happened to be a black bear in the area of 800 Silver Lane.

The bear had been wandering in and out of the woods in the area of Clement Road and Gold Street.

According to police, the bear has not shown any signs of aggression. However, they do urge residents to remove bird feeders, cover garbage barrels and bring any food inside.

People should never approach a bear.

