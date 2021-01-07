Bobcat attacks dog and Southbury couple, environmental officials say

Warning: The video above contains graphic imagery

SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people are recovering after being attacked by a bobcat in Southbury Monday, officials say.

According to environmental officials, the bobcat attacked a dog Monday night. The dog went back to the house, but the bobcat followed it into the garage.

The bobcat then attacked the dog’s owners in the garage. Both are being treated for rabies.

One of the homeowners slammed the bobcat on the ground, killing it. The dog suffered minor injuries.