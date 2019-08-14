Boy rescues cat that was trapped in a box and thrown into Pequonnock River

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A 10-year-old boy rescued a cat that was taped up in a box and thrown into the Pequonnock River in Bridgeport on Wednesday.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, Bridgeport Animal Control said a young boy saw an adult male throw the box over the bridge into the water in the area of Berkshire Ave. and Knowlton Street.

The cat was in a cardboard box that was completely taped shut inside a garbage bag.

The boy flagged down a police officer and told them he heard meowing coming from the box. The boy then ran to the water’s edge and was able to save the male cat.

Photo: Bridgeport Animal Control

Bridgeport Connecticut Animal Control is reaching out to the public for any information in connection with the discarded cat.

Contact Bridgeport Animal Control at 203-576-7727 with any information!