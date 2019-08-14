Boy rescues cat that was trapped in a box and thrown into Pequonnock River

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A 10-year-old boy rescued a cat that was taped up in a box and thrown into the Pequonnock River in Bridgeport on Wednesday.
In a Facebook post Wednesday, Bridgeport Animal Control said a young boy saw an adult male throw the box over the bridge into the water in the area of Berkshire Ave. and Knowlton Street.
The cat was in a cardboard box that was completely taped shut inside a garbage bag.
The boy flagged down a police officer and told them he heard meowing coming from the box. The boy then ran to the water’s edge and was able to save the male cat.
Bridgeport Connecticut Animal Control is reaching out to the public for any information in connection with the discarded cat.
Contact Bridgeport Animal Control at 203-576-7727 with any information!