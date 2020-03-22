Branford animal shelter asking for donations so they can help pet owners unemployed during coronavirus outbreak

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Dan Cosgrove Shelter in Branford is asking for donations so they can help pet owners who are unemployed during the coronavirus outbreak.

The shelter taking only taking scheduled appointments is asking for monetary donations to help pets in-need.

The shelter is preparing to take an influx of animals whose owners may not be able to afford high medical bills, food, or other supplies while unemployed during the coronavirus outbreak.

The concern is, as months go on, that people may be starting to feel the pinch of the economy and what are they going to do with their animals if they can no longer afford to feed them or provide them with medical care? So we are talking to them about that as well…animals that come in here. – Dan Cosgrove Shelter in Branford

The shelter does have a food pantry and will deliver a bag of dog or cat food to you if you are sick, disabled, or elderly.