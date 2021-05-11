Branford Fire, Animal Control rescue horse ‘Little Bit’ from mud ahead of high tide

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Branford Fire Department (BFD) and Animal Control saved a horse named “Little Bit” from the mud Tuesday.

BFD said they were racing against the clock because they were only two hours from high tide in the area.

A special equine rescue unit was requested from Durham. But the Branford team was able to free the horse in about 20 min ahead of the equine team’s arrival.

BFD said of the equine team, “It was great to know they were on their way if needed!”

BFD says Little Bit is doing fine following the rescue.

