BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Branford police say their K9 “Arrow” has been promoted to a lieutenant.

On Wednesday, the Branford Police Department posted a photo of Arrow to their Facebook page with a caption explaining his ranking.

Arrow’s handler was promoted to the rank of Sergeant back in July. Being military tradition for a K9 to outrank their handler, the department is having fun calling this hardworking dog “Lieutenant Arrow.”

Let’s all congratulate this handsome boy!