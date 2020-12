BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport is welcoming a new member of the family!

Tahu, a 1-year-old female North American river otter will now call the zoo home. She comes from the Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle, Washington.

As a species, river otters have suffered from habitat loss, water pollution and fur trapping. Tahu will now be safe in the zoo’s newly renovated habitat.