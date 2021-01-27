Brown pelican rescued from cove on CT River in Essex

The above video is from the Connecticut Audubon Society

ESSEX, Conn. (WTNH)– A pelican is recovering after being rescued in Essex on Wednesday morning.

The Connecticut Audubon Society’s Essex office had received word about a brown pelican in the area. The pelican was then found in a cove on the Connecticut River.

Rescuers noticed that the bird was listless at the time of day when they say pelicans normally feed energetically. The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection was then contacted and their staffers managed to ease the bird out of the water and into a plastic bin.

The pelican was taken to A Place Called Hope bird rehab where the animal is now recovering.

Brown pelicans are a southern bird and are not typically found north of Virginia Beach. The Connecticut Audubon Society believes that the bird was blown north during the recent storm.