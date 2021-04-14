PD: ‘Buddy the Beefalo’ captured after 8 months on the run in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Conn. (WTNH) — ‘Buddy’ the ever-illusive beefalo has been captured, Plymouth Police announced Wednesday.

Police have been attempting to catch the 1,000-pound bison/bovine hybrid since August of 2020 when he escaped from a nearby slaughterhouse in Massachusetts.

Plymouth Police have been keeping an eye on him in the woods of Plymouth, leaving food and a trailer out to catch him. They even employed a fence and thermal imaging at one point to aid in their search.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, the police department said, “His capture was the result of a community effort from spotting him, feeding him throughout the winter, and to the experts who were able to make the final capture. We would like to thank all those would brought this adventure to a successful resolution.”

Buddy will head to Massachusetts for a full veterinarian exam and then will be transported to Critter Creek Farm Sanctuary in Gainesville, Florida.