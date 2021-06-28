Buddy the Beefalo settling into new life in Florida with new friends

Buddy the Beefalo with his new friend, Eleanor. (Photo: Critter Creek Farm Sanctuary)

(WTNH) — Remember Buddy the Beefalo? He’s been settling into his new home at Critter Creek Farm Sanctuary in Gainesville, Florida.

Caretakers at the sanctuary have observed Buddy with his new chosen family. The bovine group includes Eleanor, her baby Daisy, Deana, her baby Bunny, and Autumn.

Buddy is particularly taken with Eleanor, according to the sanctuary. And the sanctuary said she seemed to return the sentiment, as she has allowed Buddy to babysit Daisy.

Buddy was on the run in Plymouth, Connecticut, for eight months after escaping a slaughterhouse in Massachusetts. After he was finally caught in April, Buddy was transported to Florida, where his life was spared.