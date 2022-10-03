BURLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – The Burlington & Canton Animal Control is putting out a warning to pet owners about recent incidents regarding coyotes attacking dogs.

The animal control office said two separate incidents were reported in the Johnnycake Mountain Road area of Burlington.

To keep pets safe, officials say owners should keep pets on a leash and look around before letting them outside. Also, pets should be on leashes at night and be closely supervised.

Owners should attempt to frighten coyotes away by making loud noises and acting aggressively.

Anyone who has a problem or conflict with coyotes should report it to DEEP Wildlife Division at 860-424-3011.

