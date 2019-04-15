California viewers anticipate hatching of second bald eagle egg at Big Bear Lake

BIG BEAR LAKE, Ca. (WTNH) - A bald eagle egg hatched Sunday morning near Big Bear Lake, California.

People have been watching and waiting for the hatching on a live webcam. The parents, Jackie and Shadow, welcomed an egg on March 6th.

They had a second egg three days later.

If all goes well, the second egg should hatch soon.