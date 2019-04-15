Animals and Wildlife

California viewers anticipate hatching of second bald eagle egg at Big Bear Lake

By:

Posted: Apr 15, 2019 05:12 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 15, 2019 05:12 AM EDT

BIG BEAR LAKE, Ca. (WTNH) - A bald eagle egg hatched Sunday morning near Big Bear Lake, California.

People have been watching and waiting for the hatching on a live webcam. The parents, Jackie and Shadow, welcomed an egg on March 6th.

Related: Zoo searches for new home for otter pup

They had a second egg three days later.

If all goes well, the second egg should hatch soon.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center