Canton family dog runs off, startled by fireworks; owners urge mindfulness this 4th of July holiday weekend

CANTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A family in Canton is relieved their dog is home safe and sound after she went missing this week. When she heard fireworks, Kyla took off from her yard.

“We were up and down the streets yelling her name,” recounted Anna Smyth, Kyla’s owner. “It was very scary.”

Anna and Roger Smyth said they looked all over Canton to find her. Their family, neighbors, and police joined in, hoping to help in any way they could.

“People lose their dogs forever sometimes,” said Smyth.

Kyla found her way back hours later, putting an end to this terrifying ordeal.

“I just grabbed her, hugged her, and started crying again,” said Roger Smyth.

They’re now reminding everyone about the impact fireworks can have.

“Just be mindful!” said Smyth. “That’s all I’m saying. Just be mindful of your surroundings.”

Ahead of the Fourth of July, police departments across the state are issuing that same reminder. Not only are setting off fireworks illegal and dangerous, but police said it’s a nuisance and can cause discomfort for some – including, pets, children, and veterans.

The law aims to keep people safe and to prevent incidents, like this one in Canton, from happening.

“I’m so glad we got her back,” said Smyth.