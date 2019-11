OREGON (WTNH) — An Oregon cat is back with its owner Wednesday night, five years after disappearing.

Sasha was found more than 1,000 miles away in New Mexico. An animal shelter was able to find his owner thanks to a microchip in the cat.

American Airlines heard about the story and offered to fly Sasha and a shelter worker from New Mexico to Oregon.

The flight happened Tuesday.

Sasha and his owner were reunited at the airport Tuesday night.