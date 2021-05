Cat rescued from tree in Bethel – 051821

BETHEL, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters rescued a cat from a tree on Durant Ave on Tuesday afternoon.

Crews from Stony Hill Volunteer Fire Company and Bethel Fire & EMS rescued the cat that was stuck in a tree.

The cat is now at Bethel Animal Control while officials look for its owner.

Fire crews are asking the public if you recognize the cat to contact Bethel Police at 203-743-5500.