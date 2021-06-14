Cat struck, killed by gunshot through window in Norwalk

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwalk Police are investigating after a cat was struck and killed by a bullet Sunday night.

At about 11:16 p.m., Norwalk Police responded to the area of a residential building on West Main Street after receiving 911 calls about multiple gunshots heard.

Police report one of the gunshots went through a residence window and struck and killed the cat.

Norwalk Police learned just after the gunshots were fired, a vehicle was heard screeching its tires and leaving quickly from the area.

The Detective Bureau responded to the scene and took over the investigation. Investigators are looking to see if this shooting is connected to recent incidents involving shots fired.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact Detective Collins at (203) 854-3101 or bcollins@norwalkct.org. People can also provide anonymous tips to the Norwalk Police website.